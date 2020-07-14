Chase ends with suspects crashing into Montgomery fire station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service have arrested suspects in connection to a robbery, but not before a chase and crash.
The arrests came shortly after noon Tuesday when officers noticed a suspect vehicle in a robbery investigation and attempted to make a traffic stop.
The driver refused to stop, prompting the chase. During the pursuit, MPD officers noticed one of the suspects throwing a weapon from the vehicle.
“As a result, the suspect vehicle collided with the Montgomery Fire Station located in the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road,” said MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman.
The Montgomery Fire Department said the damage was minor, involving mostly paint and cosmetic damage to the exterior. There was no structural damage, and MFD spokesperson said.
Coleman said each was arrested on the scene with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
No details were immediately available about the suspects or their specific charges. There were no injuries. More details on the arrests are expected Wednesday.
The gun that was thrown was immediately recovered by MPD officers who were not involved in the chase.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.