Company set to invest $95M in south Alabama wood pellet plant

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - State officials announced Tuesday a company has announced plans to invest $95 million on a wood pellet plant in Alabama.
According to Alabama Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield, Alabama Pellets LLC, a subsidiary of Canada-based Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., will build the plant in Demopolis. The company is set to initially employ at least 45 workers, according to the release.
“We welcome the growth plans of Pinnacle and Alabama Pellets in our state,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “My administration has made it a priority to develop rural Alabama and this manufacturing facility under construction in Demopolis will have a significant economic impact on Marengo County and create meaningful new opportunities for many citizens there.”
The plant is expected to start industrial wood pellet production by mid-2021.
Pinnacle is the world’s third largest manufacturer and distributor of industrial wood pellets, a sustainable fuel for renewable electricity generation. This fuel is used by large-scale thermal power generators as a greener alternative to produce reliable baseload renewable power.
The company operates eight industrial wood pellet production facilities in western Canada and one in Alabama, with two additional facilities under construction in Alberta and Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.