Hot & mostly dry Tuesday, more wet weather expected Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The streak of mid-90s will continue today as highs head for 95° under a sky feature a good deal of sunshine all day long. So if you’re heading out to vote, plan for heat, humidity and mainly dry conditions.
It will feel like it’s in the lower 100s in most locations when you factor in the humidity with the temps in the mid-90s. The rain chances are running at about 20%, with a slightly higher chance of a few isolated showers or storms in southern Alabama.
The rain and storm chances do jump to roughly 40% Wednesday afternoon and 30-40% Thursday afternoon. While it won’t rain everywhere either of these days, the overall risk of your location seeing a shower or thunderstorm is certainly higher than it is today.
Fortunately we aren’t talking any sort of severe weather threat with this week’s storm chances. A repeat of Sunday is not in the cards.
The chance for showers and storms falls back to about 20% for Friday and Saturday. It’s possible as we get closer that those chances will need to be upped just a bit, but as of now the rain chances are looking rather bleak each of those afternoons. Highs will remain in the middle and perhaps upper 90s area-wide.
Other than a couple of days featuring slightly higher rain chances and daily heat indexes in the 100-106° range, the forecast is rather stagnant and quiet.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.