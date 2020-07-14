Ivey to meet with key Coronavirus Task Force leader

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Task Force, will travel to Alabama to meet with Gov. Kay Ivey in the coming days.
Ivey’s office confirmed the planned meeting but could not provide a date or time for the event. The meeting will be closed to the public and press.
Details about the meeting will be shared with the public after it occurs, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said.
The governor’s office said she looks forward to “listening, learning and having further helpful discussions so that she can continue leading Alabama in a safe reopening.”
Birx’s career started in 1985 as a military-trained clinician in immunology with the Department of Defense. She focused on HIV/AIDS vaccine research.
She has since held various leadership roles including from 2005-2014 when she was the director of the CDC’s Division of Global HIV/AIDS.
Currently, Dr. Birx is serving the Office of the Vice President to aid in the whole of government response to COVID-19 as the Coronavirus Response Coordinator.
The doctor has also published over 220 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals, authored nearly a dozen chapters in scientific publications, and has developed and patented vaccines.
