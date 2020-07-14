JD marching band marches to next round of AGT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Jeff Davis High School marching band is moving on to the next round of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
Before the band took the stage, Band Director Brandon Howard spoke to the panel about the background the students come from and what being a part of the band means for them.
“Most of my students come in, they’re really rough around the edges but the students come to the band room, they learn discipline, they learn how to play their instruments, and it’s an escape from everything that’s going on in the city,” said Howard.
After speaking with the panel, Howard introduced his band in a loud, booming voice. The members of the Jeff Davis High School Marching Band marched into the room, took the stage and performed for the judges, garnering three “Yes” votes.
Howard said they put in a lot of practice for their appearance, practice that paid off.
