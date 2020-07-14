Montgomery school board votes to rename 3 high schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to rename three Montgomery high schools.
Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Sidney Lanier high schools are all named for Confederate leaders or soldiers.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of renaming Jeff Davis and Lee high schools. Board member Lesa Keith voted no.
The board voted 5-2 in favor of renaming Lanier High School. Keith and Board President Clare Weil voted no.
The school board also voted to move forward with a property tax referendum. The next step is for the MPS board to go before the Montgomery County Commission to get its approval to put it on the November ballot.
