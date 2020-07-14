Moore declared winner of District 2 GOP primary runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results are in and Barry Moore is the winner of the GOP primary runoff for the second Congressional district.
Moore defeated Jeff Coleman, who conceded Tuesday night, and will face Democratic challenger Phyllis Harvey-Hall on Nov. 3.
Moore is a businessman, veteran, and former member of the Alabama Legislature. If elected, he says he’ll fight to protect the rights of Americans, particularly the ability to bear arms and the freedom of speech. In the legislature, he says he chaired military veterans’ affairs.
Moore represented District 91 from 2010 until 2018. He decided to run for the District 2 seat after incumbent Martha Roby announced she would not seek reelection.
