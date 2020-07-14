Police: Ramer man dead after Troy shooting

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting Monday night, according to Troy police.
Troy Police Chief Randall Barr says officers were called around 9:13 p.m. to the 300 block of Elba Highway on a report of several gunshots. When officers arrived, they found Jacoby Deshon Cogburn, of Ramer, dead. His was found at the rear of the Tanglewood apartments.
Barr says Cogburn’s body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
Anyone with information about this shooting death is asked to contact Troy police at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.