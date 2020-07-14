Troy University responds to alleged racist comments made by student

By WSFA Staff | July 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 5:30 PM

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University has issued a statement after one of its students allegedly took part in a racist conversation and used a racial slur.

The university called the alleged comments “deeply disturbing.”

The alleged student involved is believed to be a member of the Kappa Gamma chapter of Phi Mu sorority at Troy University. The sorority posted on its Instagram Monday that, “there is no place for racism or hate in our chapter and we are taking this very seriously.”

Troy University Dean of Student Services Herb Reeves issued the following statement Tuesday:

This week, Troy University officials have received numerous reports of social media messages attributed to a student which include the use of a racial slur. These reports are deeply disturbing, and the Office of Students Services is conducting a review and will take appropriate action. TROY does not condone racism in any form, and the use of harmful language such as this runs counter to the values of this institution, which celebrates diversity and inclusion on its campuses.
The sorority says it is working with its national headquarters to investigate the incident.

