Troy University responds to alleged racist comments made by student

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University has issued a statement after one of its students allegedly took part in a racist conversation and used a racial slur.
The university called the alleged comments “deeply disturbing.”
The alleged student involved is believed to be a member of the Kappa Gamma chapter of Phi Mu sorority at Troy University. The sorority posted on its Instagram Monday that, “there is no place for racism or hate in our chapter and we are taking this very seriously.”
Troy University Dean of Student Services Herb Reeves issued the following statement Tuesday:
The sorority says it is working with its national headquarters to investigate the incident.
