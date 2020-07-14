Troy University responds to alleged racist comments made by student

This week, Troy University officials have received numerous reports of social media messages attributed to a student which include the use of a racial slur. These reports are deeply disturbing, and the Office of Students Services is conducting a review and will take appropriate action. TROY does not condone racism in any form, and the use of harmful language such as this runs counter to the values of this institution, which celebrates diversity and inclusion on its campuses.

Statement from Herb Reeves, Dean of Student Services