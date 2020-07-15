Alabamians express mixed feelings about new mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting Thursday at 5 p.m. facial coverings will be required in public places in Alabama when in close contact with other people.
Under Gov. Kay Ivey’s order, citizens must wear a mask in public when interacting within six feet of people from a different household. We’ve heard health officials repeatedly advocate for mask-wearing. Some Alabama residents say that they’re glad that there’s now a statewide requirement.
“I think it’s a really good thing for our community, for our state, and to help stop the spread of COVID. It’s medically proven that masks cut the risk of spread by a great deal. Our governor being one of the few Republican governors to step up and put health over politics is something that Alabamians should be proud of,” said Woodson Harmon.
However not everyone feels the same way. Joyce Pardue says that she has no intention of wearing a mask, and although she believes the coronavirus is real, she thinks the masks are a political stunt.
“This is nothing more than just to try to bring [President] Trump down. I know the virus is real, but i just believe it’s been played up a whole lot,” Pardue said.
I asked her about what she believes could slow the virus’ spread.
"I guess we could stay away from one another more," she said.
The order will stay in effect until at least July 31, the day the governor’s amended Safer at Home order is set to expire.
