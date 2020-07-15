Former state lawmaker to face educator and small business owner in District 2 race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former state lawmaker Barry Moore will face Democratic challenger Phyllis Harvey-Hall on Nov. 3 for the second Congressional district seat.
Moore defeated Jeff Coleman in the runoff in what many consider a surprise victory. Moore said his legislative experience will be helpful in Washington.
“My track record in the Alabama legislature, I worked across the aisle with the seven bills that brought the F-35s to Montgomery as chairman of the military veterans affair,” Moore said. “Working across the aisle and working with people that don’t necessarily agree with me 100 percent, I’ve always understood a way to make it work. I think we can reach a lot of voters and we’re going to welcome everybody onto team Barry Moore and finish strong in November.”
Harvey-Hall will face Moore in the Congressional District 2 race. The educator and small-business owner says her campaign is people-centered and she’ll also work across the aisle to push legislation to help others.
“I’m not running on President Trump’s agenda or anyone else’s agenda who could be our executive,” Harvey-Hal said. “I’m running on issues related to people and what President Trump stands for that supports the common people, I can support that. My race is not about supporting a presidential candidate. My race is focused on supporting people in District 2.”
U.S. Rep Martha Roby announced last year that she would not seek reelection, leaving her seat open.
