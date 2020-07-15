Gov. Ivey to give COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is set to update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19 during a news conference at 11 a.m. Ivey will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
The state’s current Safer at Home order isn’t set to expire until July 31. The current order keeps some restrictions on retailers and businesses. For instance, retailers are required to limit their capacity to 50 percent and have customers seated six feet apart.
On Tuesday, the governor’s office confirmed Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Task Force, would travel to Alabama to meet with Ivey in the coming days. A specific date and time when the meeting, closed to the public and press, would take place was not released.
The state has recently been beating daily records in the number of people who have died from COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state, hospital officials also say they are worried about being overwhelmed. On Monday, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Health said state data showed about 30 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients might need ICU care with between 12 and 13 percent possibly needing a ventilator.
