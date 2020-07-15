Huntingdon football preparing for changes to upcoming season amid coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The future of football has been unclear here in Alabama, but on Monday Huntingdon College got the green light to return its team to campus.
The USA South Athletic Conference announced a plan to return to play for fall sports on Monday, which included a conference-only schedule for football among other changes.
"We're gonna kind of take the approach of trying to be as safe as we possibly can with it," said Huntingdon head coach Mike Turk. "There's gonna be little to no overnight travel associated with our schedule. We've divisionalized, so it's gonna be a weird year because we're gonna play some teams twice. But in the grand scheme of things, the biggest thing is we have a plan to play, and that hopefully has provided our coaches and our players with some hope that what they've been doing all summer is not going to go by the wayside."
Although he’s excited for the players return, Turk says it’s been hard to keep the team informed, because the season is full of unknowns.
“The hardest part for us is trying to make plans for things that we’re so uncertain of whether or not they’re actually going to come to fruition,” said Turk.
The Hawks enter 2020 as the reigning conference champions, and although there will be challenges to face this year with the coronavirus concerns, Turk says the goal remains the same.
“Obviously, when you’re not able to keep your eye on them all the time and all that, there’s concerns and things as coaches that we’re worried about,” said Turk. “But the mentality within our program is one that we’re gonna do what’s necessary to get the job done. It doesn’t matter what the circumstances are, the bottom line is we know what we need to do, we know how to do it, it’s just a matter of us being willing to put forth the effort to get that done.”
Huntingdon was scheduled to take on Guilford on the road Sept. 5. No word on who the team will play to open the season after the conference changes, but the Hawks will be ready.
“Our focus has mainly been on staying in touch with our guys, and making sure that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing so that when that day gets here and we do hit the practice field that they’re in as good of shape they can possibly be in,” said Turk.
