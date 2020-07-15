Miss Alabama, her mother test positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington said she and her mother tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing some symptoms.
Pennington posted the announcement on Instagram saying she and her mom are in 14-day quarantine.
She asked for prayers for her family, the state and the country as COVID cases continue to rise.
She reminded people the virus is contagious and Pennington said even though she and her mom practiced all of the CDC guidelines, they still got sick.
Tiara Pennington is from Helena.
