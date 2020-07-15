Missing Montgomery girl, 14, found safe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 14-year-old girl who had been missing since early Saturday morning has been found.
The Montgomery Police Department has notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that it located Jakayla Safford safe and that she was back with her family.
Safford disappeared around 3 a.m. Saturday from the 3000 block of Kelly Circle. A missing persons alert was issued and several days passed before she was found in the area of Jackson Hospital Wednesday morning.
No other details about the disappearance have been released.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.