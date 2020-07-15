Missing Montgomery girl, 14, found safe

Missing Montgomery girl, 14, found safe
Jakayla Safford has been located and is safe, according to the Montgomery Police Department. (Source: Montgomery Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | July 15, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 12:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 14-year-old girl who had been missing since early Saturday morning has been found.

The Montgomery Police Department has notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that it located Jakayla Safford safe and that she was back with her family.

Safford disappeared around 3 a.m. Saturday from the 3000 block of Kelly Circle. A missing persons alert was issued and several days passed before she was found in the area of Jackson Hospital Wednesday morning.

No other details about the disappearance have been released.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.