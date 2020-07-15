More calls made to Montgomery police this Fourth of July

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Data released by the Montgomery Police Department shows there were more calls to police this July 4 compared to last year.
According to the data, officers received 697 calls for service on the holiday in 2020; in 2019, they received 624 calls. Police received 86 “shots fired” calls in 2020, marking a 56 percent increase from the 55 calls in 2019.
The department received more than a hundred more calls to report fireworks than the year before, with 270 in 2020 and 156 in 2019. The total calls related to gunfire and fireworks were up 69 percent in 2020.
MPD released a heat map that shows the most calls to police were in an area of west Montgomery.
Police did receive fewer reports of damage caused by gunfire, with two reports in 2020 and three reports in 2019.
