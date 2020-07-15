New Pike Road principal excited for school year

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - New Pike Road High School Principal Gregory Foster has 17 years of administrative experience.
He’s excited about the school year this fall, regardless of how it looks.
“We just want to come in this year and just continue to encourage our students to be creative, to be innovators, and continue to be life-long learners, and show and have ownership for their learning,” said Foster.
Foster comes to Pike Road from Roanoke City Schools.
Pike Road schools reopen on Aug. 20.
