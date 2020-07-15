Scattered showers and storms today, but still hot!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday officially went down as the hottest day of 2020 thus far. The mercury climbed to 96° in Montgomery for the first time since early October! There were some showers and storms to the west and south of Montgomery, but many stayed dry...
More of us will likely get in on some rain and storm action this afternoon, especially roughly along and south of the U.S. 80/I-85 corridors.
Elsewhere the rain and storm coverage will likely be less impressive. Probably closer to 30-40% at best for locations across central Alabama.
Any storms that form will be capable of very heavy rain, lightning and gusty non-severe wind gusts to 40 mph.
Temperatures will likely reach the mid-90s where no rain falls.
Mid-90s will be rather common going forward as well. Each and every afternoon for the next week will bring high temps in the 93-97° range for just about everyone. While those readings are a little above normal, they will not be record-breaking.
Beyond today’s elevated storm risk, the chances for rain are rather low. There could be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, but Friday and Saturday are looking mainly dry -- if not entirely dry.
A few isolated showers and storms are then possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week. Those rain chances still aren’t much higher than 30% as it looks now. Time to water the lawn, garden and yard a bit more!
