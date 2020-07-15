Second record day of Alabama COVID-19 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 death rate has surged to another record, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The state, which set a single-day fatality record Tuesday of 40, eclipsed that number Wednesday when 47 more people died. Another 28 probable COVID-19 deaths are being investigated.
The latest deaths put Alabama’s toll at 1,183. ADPH says of those, about 45 percent, or 527, were among long term care residents.
Additionally, another 1,784 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, the tenth straight day in which the number topped 1,000. That brings the state to 58,255 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Montgomery County added 42 cases and four deaths while Jefferson County and Mobile County climbed by 263 and 143 cases, respectively.
The state’s hospitals also continue to be stressed as inpatient numbers increase. Wednesday, there were a record 1,362 people being treated for COVID-19 in facilities around the state. That also marks a tenth straight day in which the hospitalization rate has been over 1,000.
Montgomery’s four hospitals reported 129 inpatients, including 47 at Jackson and 82 at Baptist Health’s three facilities.
Alabama has added nearly 19,000 new cases in the last 14 days, which State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said is one-third of all cases since the pandemic began.
Dr. Harris made note of the climbing rates during a Wednesday morning news conference in which Gov. Kay Ivey announced a statewide order that requires the use of face masks in public.
He said the state isn’t moving in the right direction and said the face mask order was the right call, adding “we don’t have a lot of options at this time.”
Harris explained the number of increased cases is not a reflection of increased testing as the percentage of positive tests is climbing. For the current week, he expects between 16 and 17 percent will return affirmative for COVID-19.
He also stated that about 30 hospitals currently have limited or no ICU capacity, though the specific facilities have not been identified.
