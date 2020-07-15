Suspects sought after burglary at Prattville Bass Pro Shops

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are hoping the public can identify three suspects who broke into Bass Pro Shops and stole merchandise.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the burglary happened on July 6. Surveillance video captured the three suspects entering the business by breaking a sliding glass door. Once inside, the suspects took two air soft rifles before leaving the business.
Investigators say there was no means of transportation known and the suspects direction of travel was also unknown.
Police are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects through the video and photos.
If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the suspects and their whereabouts, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
