Alabama tops 60K COVID-19 cases with 1,933 added Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday brought the second highest record for a single day of COVID-19 cases in Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said 1,933 cases were confirmed for the day, shy of the record 2,164 reached back on July 9, the only day so far in which the state has crossed the 2,000-mark.
Alabama crossed the 60,000 case milestone with Thursday’s report totaling 60,158 confirmed cases. The state has reported just under 19,000 cases in the last two weeks.
The data shows Alabama has added 1,000 or more cases on a daily basis in each of the past 11 days.
Montgomery added 74 new cases while Jefferson County and Mobile County added 360 and 165, respectively. Data also shows that Montgomery tested 207 people Wednesday while Jefferson County tested 1,772, about nine times as many.
Thursday also brought confirmation of 17 deaths after two consecutive record days when 47 died Wednesday and 40 on Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 1,200 with 30 more probable deaths to be confirmed.
Details on the state’s latest hospitalization totals won’t be available until the afternoon hours. As of Wednesday, though, the state’s medical facilities were at record numbers with 1,362 inpatients, the tenth straight day of 1,000 or more hospitalizations.
A statewide mask order is set to go into effect at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.