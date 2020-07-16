Auburn University conducting COVID-19 testing for all students on campus in the fall

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University will screen all students who will be on campus this fall for COVID-19.
The screening is part of the university’s comprehensive plans for a safe and healthy semester. Auburn is also a participant in Governor Kay Ivry’s Testing for Alabama initiative.
The testing will be led by the Alabama department of Public Health and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Costs are covered by the CARES Act made available by the state of Alabama.
“Testing students gives us a more complete picture of the health of our campus, which will in turn help us preserve the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue. “The data collected will inform health strategies in our community and give our state’s public health officials information to help effectively combat the virus.”
Beginning July 15, testing will be available throughout the state with Beard -Eaves Coliseum as Auburn University’s testing site. Students must be tested within 14 days before their return to campus.
Voluntary random COVID-19 testing will also be conducted weekly for Auburn students, faculty, and staff.
