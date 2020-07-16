Buckmasters Expo canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The annual Buckmasters Expo will not be held in Montgomery this August. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | July 16, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 6:16 PM

The hunting event, which features vendors and entertainment with a sportsman-oriented theme, was scheduled for Aug. 14-16 at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is unable to occur.

The event usually draws around 20,000 attendees. Buckmasters will hold a food drive instead of the expo, and more details will be announced in the next few weeks.

