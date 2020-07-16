1 charged after 3-vehicle crash leaves woman, kids injured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been charged in a three-vehicle crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning.
The crash involved an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene of the crash around 5:40 a.m. in the area of Birmingham Highway (Hwy. 31) and the West Boulevard.
On the scene, first responders rescued the driver of one vehicle who was taken an area hospital in life-threatening condition. Two children from the vehicle were also transported with injuries, though they were non-life-threatening, according to MPD.
According to MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman, the driver of the second passenger vehicle, 42-year-old S.C. Carthen, was subsequently charged with three counts of first degree assault after investigators determined his “reckless actions were the contributing factor in the accident occurring.”
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
No other details about the crash were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.
Editor’s note: The Montgomery Police Department clarified its original press release to indicate the driver of one of the private vehicles was arrested. The driver of the 18-wheeler is not facing any charges.
