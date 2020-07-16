DOJ says face mask exemption cards are fake

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s three U.S. Attorneys are warning the state’s residence that alleged face mask use exemption cards and documents purporting to be from the Department of Justice are fake and should not be used.
Despite the fraudulent documents being shared online and in social media, they carry no legal weight and are not authorized or backed by the DOJ.
The documents typically include the official seal of the DOJ as well as the phone number of the Civil Rights Division’s ADA Information Line as a way of making them appear legitimate.
The ADA, short for Americans with Disabilities Act, “does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations,” the U.S, Attorneys stated.
The ADA has also posted a warning indicating the flyers are fraudulent.
Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered mandatory mask use begin in Alabama starting Thursday at 5 p.m. as a way of trying to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Though failure to comply could result in penalties of $500 and/or jail time, Ivey has said she is not asking law enforcement to seek out violators. Rather, she is urging use of the masks during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.