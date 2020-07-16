EJI to offer nighttime viewing hours beginning next week

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Visitors will soon be able to experience a popular downtown Montgomery attraction in a whole new way. The National Memorial for Peace and Justice will begin offering nighttime viewing hours for the first time next week. The memorial, which memorializes American lynching victims, is usually only open during the day.
The Equal Justice Initiative, which also operates the Legacy Museum a few blocks away, made the announcement this week.
“The new nighttime experience is something EJI is excited to share with people in the community, because we believe the memorial at night is a compelling and evocative way to understand the history the site presents,” said the EJI’s Tanida Cordes.
In addition to viewing the memorial with the use of existing lighting, visitors will also be provided special individual lights to help them make their way through the experience.
Nighttime viewing will be open from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of each week, beginning July 22.
