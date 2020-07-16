2020 Guardian Championship postponed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Add the 2020 Guardian Championship to the list of sporting events postponed this year due to the coronavirus.
The fourth annual event was to be played Sept. 18-20 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Prattville.
Laura Restrepo shot a 64 in the final round to claim a one-stroke win over Americans Jenny Coleman and Gigi Stoll in the 2019 tournament.
The Guardian Championship is a part of the LPGA’s Symetra Tour.
The tournament will return next year. Updates on the 2021 Guardian Championship will be provided when they become available.
