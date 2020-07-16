$2.9M grant helps expand Alabama broadband internet service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several central Alabama counties are among those across the state that will share in a $2.9 million grant to help bring high-speed internet services to their communities.
Those counties in our area include:
Butler County where Hayneville Fiber Transport Inc. (Camellia Communications) will get $128,797 to provide service availability to 48 households and four community anchors in the Sherling Lake community, which is northwest of Greenville.
Dallas County where Spectrum Southeast will get $55,481 to extend broadband service availability to 55 households in the Deerfield subdivision west of Selma.
Lee County where Spectrum Southeast will get $8,407 to provide high-speed cable access to eight households along Lee County Road 279 near the Halawaka community.
And in Tallapoosa County where Spectrum Southeast will get $245,567 to extend service availability to 316 households in the Marina Marin area of Lake Martin near Alabama Highway 50.
“The COVID-19 pandemic further emphasized how essential broadband services are to the unserved and underserved residents of Alabama,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “Thanks to the Broadband Accessibility Fund and broadband providers, we are making progress in ensuring that Alabamians have access to high-speed internet services, but there is no question we have a long way to go on completing this mission.”
About $18.5 million in grants have been given for the year to expand the high-speed internet access in rural areas.
