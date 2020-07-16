Marching Vols unfazed by lack of crowd during AGT performance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday night, the episode of “America’s Got Talent” in which the Jeff Davis High School marching band was featured aired on television and viewers across the country got to see a little bit of Montgomery, Alabama represented.
The Marching Vols performed and blew the judges away, advancing to the next round of the competitors.
Usually, the band is used to performing in front a large crowd of people, but due to the coronavirus, the Marching Vols weren’t able to perform for anyone except the judges in attendance, but that wasn’t enough to phase them.
“We just performed as if there was [a crowd]. We wanted to keep as many people as we could entertained - even people that were watching at home. We performed as if there were thousands of people, if not millions of people, watching us live,” said Jeff Davis marching band Drum Major Justin Heideman.
The most important thing was to wow the judges and they did, grabbing a “Yes” from all three.
The band’s performance was even more impressive considering they had to make some adjustments after getting to LA.
“Throughout the run through - when we practiced at the school, we kind of thought how the stage was going to be, and when we got there it was completely different,” said JD band member Dejonia Gibby. “We had to rearrange how we were coming onto the stage and rearrange some of our different positions from how we practiced it, but overall it was a really smooth transition moving from place to place and we just handled it very well.”
For now, the band is awaiting to find out what happens next. Band Director Brandon Howard says he is keeping his kids separated during practice routines. They are being kept in small groups while practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
