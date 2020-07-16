Montgomery County Probate Office launches app to help residents complete tasks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Probate Office has launched an app to help connect with and simplify relations with residents and visitors.
The probate office said the app will allow users to complete tasks without going to the office. Users can view motor vehicle and boat registration information, renew driver’s licenses and automobile tags, register to vote, find polling precincts, search real estate records, view Montgomery County records and archives, and more.
The app can also send notifications to people who need reminders about when to renew tags and when certain deadlines are coming up.
The app was developed by OCV, LLC which specializes in smartphone app development for law enforcement and public safety organizations across the country. To download the app, you can search “Montgomery Probate” or click here.
