Staton inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is confirming the death of another state inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19.
ADOC said Thursday that a 61-year-old Staton Correctional Facility inmate who was serving time for drug distribution convictions out of Talladega County died Wednesday at an area hospital.
Ricky Lynn Patterson was being housed in the facility’s infirmary with “multiple advanced and chronic medical conditions” ADOC said. He was tested for COVID-19 on June 11 after being exposed to the disease by from another inmate in the infirmary who had tested positive.
ADOC said Patterson tested negative and remained in the infirmary under a level-two quarantine out of precaution until a scheduled procedure required his transport to a local hospital on June 26.
The hospital, following its own protocol, conducted a COVID-19 retest on June 29 and confirmed a positive result, the department added.
ADOC said Patterson was discharged from the hospital on July 8 but was brought back the following day due to complications from his medical procedure. He remained hospitalized until his death Wednesday.
To date, ADOC reports 13 inmate deaths and two staff deaths related to the pandemic. Patterson’s death is among six inmates reported at Staton, according to ADOC’s data.
Of the more than 26,000 inmates held in Alabama’s state prisons, ADOC has confirmed a total of just 141 cases. Among those, 95 cases remain active.
Among ADOC staff and contract workers, 224 have self-reported positive tests results. Some 91 of those cases remain active. The other 133 have since been cleared to return to work.
