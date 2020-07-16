Typical July forecast expected now through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a somewhat wet Wednesday for a lot of central and south Alabama, showers and storms have cleared out... what is left over now is a blanket of fog, so early morning commuters could be running into some patchy areas of reduced visibility as they hit the roadways.
That’s really a morning issues; by mid-morning, the sun starts to come back out and temperatures will be the major headline.
Thursday and beyond, the pattern goes back to what we experienced earlier this week... that means more heat, less rain and all the humidity fit to print.
Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket into the mid and upper 90s, and it’s not out of the question that a few hot spots reach 100° in the days to come. Not only is that a bit above average for this time of year, but it will feel hotter than the number of the thermometer due to the humidity... heat indices will be in the 100-105°+ range.
The coverage of “hit and miss” afternoon showers and storms will drop - so, expect more “miss” and less “hit” from these isolated afternoon storms.
The dog days of Summer are truly here!
