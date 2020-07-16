Valley man dies in vehicle crash on Lee Rd. 158 near Smiths Station

Valley man dies in vehicle crash on Lee Rd. 158 near Smiths Station (Source: Amaya Graham)
By Olivia Gunn | July 16, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 8:56 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lee County Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at 1:11 p.m. on Lee Road 158 near Lee Road 379, approximately six miles north of Smiths Station. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Richard Foster.

Foster was killed when the Ford F-150 he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Silverado. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate the accident.

