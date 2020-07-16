Volunteer cook for Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office passes away

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shared its lost a member of its family.
The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook volunteer cook Wayne Wright has died. According to an obituary, Wright died last Thursday.
“He’s gonna be missed here,” said Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Col. Jon Briggs.
Briggs confirmed Wright died of cancer.
He says Wright was a former volunteer policeman with the city of Montgomery, and attended the sheriff’s office citizen’s academy.
The sheriff’s office says Wright cooked for various MCSO functions.
“He would help us out with various services in the community,” said Briggs. “He was always there bright and early with a smile on his face helping us take care of our guests. We just don’t have a lot of folks who volunteer their time like Wayne does.”
Wright, 75, was born in McKenzie and moved to Montgomery to begin his own business, Wright’s Delivery Service.
