WSFA channel repack work completed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday we completed our Federal Communications Commission mandated channel repack work.
We are now operating on our new top-mounted antenna at our new licensed power level.
Earlier this week we brought in a helicopter to mount our new antenna on top of our tall tower in south Montgomery County near Grady.
Our new over-the-air channel is now VHF channel 8, but your television will still continue to identify us as WSFA channel 12.
If you or someone you know has been missing us, you should rescan your TV again to try and pick us up.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.