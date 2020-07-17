Birmingham-Southern football to play season in spring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southern Athletic Association has suspended all fall sports, but what does that mean as far as a season for the Birmingham-Southern football team?
Birmingham-Southern Head Football Coach Tony Joe White wants to make one thing clear, football season is not cancelled, it’s just been moved to the spring.
White says they are currently working out the details for a spring season and are expected to at least play a conference schedule that consists of eight games. Due to logistics, White says the NCAA has recently granted players an extra year of eligibility if the team does not play at least half their games in the spring due to future COVID-19 issues.
With no fall season on the books, White says while it’s not ideal to cram every sport in the spring, he believes there is some benefit for them this fall.
“High schools are still talking about playing so there will be some great opportunity for us to get out and recruit with high schools in the fall so there’s some really positive things we’re going to be able to get accomplished,” said White.
White says the Panthers will have some sort of practice this fall, but when and what that looks like is still being determined.
