Classes at University of Alabama going remote after Nov. 20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A big update announced for University of Alabama students and staff. Classes will go remote after November 20.
The information went out on campus Friday.
This is what it said:
Fall Semester Classes Go Remote After Nov. 20
The Fall 2020 academic calendar is being updated to provide instruction and testing remotely after Nov. 20. The semester, scheduled to begin on campus with mostly in-person instruction components, will shift to remote just before Thanksgiving week. Calendar changes include:
- Mid-Semester Study Break (previously scheduled for Oct. 29-30) is canceled. Classes will take place as scheduled on these days.
- In-person instruction ends Nov. 20, and any remaining instruction will be remote.
- No classes held Thanksgiving week, Nov. 21-29.
- Study week will continue remotely after Thanksgiving, and finals week will remain Dec. 7-11. All final exams will be conducted remotely.
The schedule change comes after discussions with faculty and planning to provide the best results for the campus community. It aligns with guidance from the UA System Health and Safety Task Force to avoid unnecessary risks caused by holiday travel. Exceptions and accommodations may be provided for students based on specific academic program needs and in close consultation with their academic advisers and for international students or other students who may not have alternate living arrangements. Presently, we do not anticipate any changes to the spring academic calendar.
FAQs About Return Plan Added to Healthinfo Website
As the University prepares to welcome students, faculty and staff back to campus, a new list of frequently asked questions about the Plan for a Return to Full Operations and the Fall 2020 Semester can be found at UA’s Healthinfo website.
