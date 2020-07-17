Columbus father speaks out about COVID-19 after losing daughter to the virus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman in her early 30s passed away this week from COVID-19.
Her father is speaking out about losing his daughter to the virus. He's hoping his story helps people take coronavirus more seriously.
Brittany Butts was 33 years old when she lost her battle with coronavirus this week. She had been at Piedmont Columbus Regionals for a little over a month and a half when she passed away.
Caring and hardworking are two words used to describe Butts. Her father, Tony Austin, said it was the end of May when she first told him she was having trouble breathing. Initially, when she went to get checked out by her doctor, she was given a false negative. After reoccurring issues, she later tested positive for COVID-19.
“The father side of me understands, but the medical side of me doesn’t, if that makes sense,” said Austin. “When it hits home, it’s different for you. I wasn’t prepared for it.”
Austin said his daughter recently finished her Master of Social Work at Troy University and to honor her life and accomplishment, the university is planning a moment of silence at the graduation July 24.
“They’re going to have a chair for her and when her name is announced, they’re going to have a moment of silence. She did receive her masters and they’re going to send that to her mom and myself,” Austin said.
Austin said his daughter’s boyfriend was planning on proposing to her after her graduation and they were waiting for her to recover. He said her boyfriend and the rest of the family are still processing this loss and are thankful to their support system and all of the people who have reached out.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.