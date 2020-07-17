Elmore, Macon counties release plans for returning to school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two area school systems made announcements regarding the upcoming 2020-21 school year amid a growing pandemic.
Elmore County Schools said students, teachers and staff will not be required to wear face masks when the system returns to classes on Aug. 10. Parents will have the option of enrolling their children in virtual learning.
For those who opt for the traditional learning environment, it’s important to note that parents/guardians will not be allowed to accompany their children into the building. Rather, they will need to stay in their vehicles when dropping off students.
Bus drivers will screen students that ride and temperature checks will be made before they can enter the school building.
Macon County Schools announced their students will start the school year virtually on Aug. 6 but with the target date for returning to the classroom set for Aug. 31.
Superintendent Dr. Jacqueline Brooks said everyone entering a board of education facility is required to wear a face mask or covering.
In providing the plan, Dr. Brooks noted that everything is subject to change with decisions being based on local data.
She said an evaluation will be done on the system’s virtual status each three week period, adding “it is very possible that we may be virtual the full nine weeks depending on the data.”
She also cautioned “normal activities for this year may or may not occur, and we are talking about things like open house, homecoming.”
The Alabama State Department of Education is continuing to work on its plan for the school year.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey was unavailable for an interview Friday, but a statement was released by ALSDE Communications Director Dr. Michael Sibley that reads:
“Although the ALSDE submitted its initial Roadmap to Reopening Schools in June, we adhered to a recent request by Gov. Ivey to explore the content of an additional plan proposed by state legislators and the Alabama Association of School Nurses. Governor Ivey asked that a modified proposal be submitted to her by today, Friday, July 17, 2020. The ALSDE submitted the modified plan to the Governor on Thursday, July 16. State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey has opted to allow ample time for the Governor and others to review the modified proposal before speaking about it or providing the document publicly. Early next week, once the plan has been reviewed, we will announce an opportunity for the press to have their questions answered.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.