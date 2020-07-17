Former Dallas County deputy back in Alabama after felony charges leveled against him

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - New developments in the case surrounding a former Dallas County sheriff’s deputy. Joshua Davidson is back in Alabama in the Dallas County Jail after U.S. Marshals picked up him a long way from home.
Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum still finds it hard to believe if the allegations are true against one of his former deputies, 30-year-old Joshua Davidson.
“You know, it angers you. It really does, because you give them an opportunity for a job,” said Granthum.
On the afternoon of Jan. 30, Davidson made what appeared to be a legitimate traffic stop on Water Avenue, mere blocks from the bypass in Selma. The driver? A middle-aged female.
“The allegations she said were sexual in nature,” the sheriff said.
The woman filed a complaint. The sheriff confronted Davidson and quickly found what he considered inconsistencies in his story.
“And the mic was not used in this stop and that’s a red flag. He didn’t notify dispatch of his location,” the sheriff said.
Davidson resigned, got another job in Montgomery outside of law enforcement. The subsequent investigation by three agencies produced three felony charges: kidnapping, sodomy, and human trafficking.
“Because she was moved from one point to another,” said Granthum.
According to the sheriff, Davidson was notified of the warrants and fled to New Hampshire, more than 1,300 miles away. Granthum wasn’t sure what part of New Hampshire Davidson was found. The suspect did not resist arrest and waived his extradition.
Davidson’s attorney says the trip was legit and his client has nothing to hide.
“This was a family emergency and he left to take care of a family emergency. It is not uncommon, especially these days, for law enforcement officers to have false accusations against them. He claims his innocence,” said Davidson’s attorney Mickey McDermott.
Investigators believe they have a strong case, not only credible statements from the alleged victim but compelling DNA from Davidson.
“When that evidence came back SBI issued warrants,” said Granthum.
One day after U.S. Marshals flew Davidson back to Dallas County, the court granted Davidson a bond of $500,000 during a virtual court appearance, the first phase in learning the truth behind the Water Avenue encounter.
The patrol car Davidson worked in that night has since been impounded by SBI for evidence. Davidson was hired in Dallas County last November after similar jobs in Butler and Crenshaw counties and Greenville police.
As of this report Davidson had not posted his $500,000 bond.
