High temps this weekend to be hottest of the year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The summer doldrums are here across Central Alabama! Two of the last three days saw a high of 96°, which is the hottest temperature recorded this year in Montgomery.
But that may not hold for much longer as highs head for the 95-99° range this weekend into next week. We can thank our very minor rain and storm chances and more daily sunshine for the hotter afternoon temperatures.
For today we’re looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, muggy humidity levels and high temperatures around 97° in Montgomery. There’s an outside chance of a small shower or two popping up, but nearly everyone will stay dry.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for West Alabama, including Dallas, Marengo and Perry counties until 7 p.m. today in anticipation of higher humidity levels there. That will lead to peak heat indexes in the 103°-107° range.
For everyone else, expect peak heat indices in the 98°-103° range.
The forecast will be nearly identical for both Saturday and Sunday with highs around 96° and 98°, respectively.
It’s possible some locations hit 99° or 100° a time or two through the weekend. Rain and storm chances will remain very low around 20% through Sunday.
Heading into next week we will see an overall increase in moisture content, which will lead to slightly higher shower and thunderstorm chances each afternoon and evening. Those chances will range from 30% Monday to 40% Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
With the slightly higher rain chances and additional daily cloud cover expected, peak temperatures will reach 95-96° at best. However, if you factor in the humidity each day, it’ll “feel like” it’s in the 100-108° range depending on exactly how muggy it is on any given day.
If beating the heat is something you’d like to do this weekend, the beach forecast is looking absolutely perfect. Yes, it’ll be hot and muggy around 90°, but there will be plenty of sunshine and just a slim shower or storm chance come Sunday.
The water conditions will be ideal as well with a very low rip current risk, small waves and calm water!
