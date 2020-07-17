‘Masks are a public health issue, not political’: Reed says of statewide mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said mandating masks is a public health issue not a political one.
Gov. Ivey issued a statewide mandatory mask order on Wednesday. The order, which went into effect on Thursday, says citizens must wear a mask in public when interacting within six feet of people from a different household.
While some believe masks should not be mandated by the government, Reed said it is the government’s responsibility to make decisions to keep the public safe.
“That’s what we are supposed to do,” Reed said. “Make decisions that are hard, make decisions that are tough and care while we are doing that for the betterment of the people we represent.”
When speaking about the capital city and its mask ordinance, Reed said he is happy the community has embraced it. While the state’s numbers are still rising, Montgomery’s have flattened. Reed believes mandating masks in the city may have contributed to the numbers.
“We couldn’t control those around us, but we could control what we did here in the city,” Reed said.
When it comes to sending students back to the traditional classroom setting this fall, Reed said it is a very tricky situation.
“‘Are we ready to deal with any of the protocols that have been put in place? Are we ready to deal with PPE’s that are needed, CDC guidelines that are needed?” Reed said. “Are we really in position to say that we can understand how education is going to be handled, whether it be virtually or whether it be a person?”
Reed said if those questions cannot be answered, school systems may need to look at pushing things back.
“We really have to make sure that we have a sense of the information and make a real determination of the best day.” Reed added.
Reed said the determination should not only be made on how COVID-19 is trending in Montgomery but statewide.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.