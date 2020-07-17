Privacy vs. Safety: What can your boss say about COVID-19 at work?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, employers must weigh workplace safety against privacy.
Huntsville Attorney Mark McDaniel says this is a common concern among companies and employees.
An employer is allowed to announce that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, as long as they don’t share specific information about that person.
But the big debate is that an employer is not required by law to inform their company of a positive case.
To McDaniel, this comes down to what is legal versus what is ethical.
McDaniel advises his clients who are in this situation to take the ethical route. That is, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the employer should inform all employees while leaving out names and positions of those infected.
From McDaniel’s perspective, failure to inform employees of a positive test is reckless — a legal term in which a person knowingly exposes another to the risk of injury.
However, McDaniel says “reckless” means what 12 jurors decide it means.
“The government’s proclamation gave immunity to businesses unless they are reckless and in my opinion, if you have an employee that has tested positive for COVID-19 and you don’t tell your employees that, in my opinion that would be reckless,” McDaniel said. “There will be different people giving different advice and they will dispute that, but that’s my opinion.”
McDaniel also tells his clients who are employees that it would be extremely difficult to prove where you got COVID-19.
For example, saying you got it from another employee at your workplace may not be enough considering how contagious the virus is.
Ultimately, McDaniel says how you act right now as an employer is going to reflect on your reputation forever.
