Record week of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, ADPH says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday brought confirmation of another 1,953 COVID-19 cases, more deaths, and another record day of hospitalizations, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s data.
Friday’s report marks a new second highest single day record for total cases, topping the one set the day before by 20. Alabama’s record stands at 2,164 cases for a single day set on July 9.
Alabama also recorded another 32 deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 1,232. Another 33 probable deaths are still under investigation.
And with a record 1,416 inpatients, the state has now seen 12 straight days of hospitalization rates over 1,000.
“We had the highest number of daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths this week,” ADPH said in a statement. “Our percentage of positive tests has increased to 16.6% as of July 11. For every 100,000 Alabamians, 19.4 cases have died with COVID-19.”
Montgomery County added 49 cases and three deaths Friday while Jefferson and Mobile counties continued to outpace the rest of the state with 296 cases and 199 cases, respectively.
Montgomery’s mask order has officially been in effect for four weeks, a period covering the July 4 holiday. Data shows its 7-day case average has since dropped nearly 20 percent despite the state’s case increase following the holiday. The state’s mask order only went into effect Thursday.
Over the past two weeks, Montgomery has added 865 cases. But while it has increased testing rates, it continues to remain substantially behind counties that have far lower percentages of positive cases. To date, the county makes up almost eight percent of the state’s total cases and almost 10 percent of total deaths.
Alabama has confirmed 62,111 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began with almost 1,000 more probable cases under investigation. The state has conducted 5620,000 tests for the disease.
ADPH presumes almost 30,000 cases of the disease have since recovered.
