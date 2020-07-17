Selma City Schools to start year with virtual learning

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - While many school districts across Alabama are preparing for a combination of virtual and traditional face-to-face instruction, Selma City Schools is keeping its students at home at the start of the school year.
The school year is scheduled to start Aug. 24.
According to Selma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams, the decision was made for the safety of students and teachers.
“We polled both parents and employees earlier this summer. An overwhelming amount of respondents to both surveys expressed some level of discomfort with returning to the school building,” Williams said.
Williams said the health and safety of students and staff are what is most important to the school system.
“COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Selma/Dallas County area and the best option for us now is to continue with remote and virtual learning,” Williams added.
Williams said the plan is to start with remote and virtual learning for the first nine-weeks, then reassess everything at the end of first nine weeks.
Registration for the system’s Virtual Learning Academy opened Wednesday. Any student who wishes to join the school district through virtual learning has been asked to complete registration.
Williams said parents are also encouraged to connect with the school system on social media. If you have additional questions or concerns, you can send an email to virtual@selmacityschools.org or call 334-419-7469.
