Shoppers look to score a bargain as tax free weekend kicks off

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As tax free weekend kicks off, shoppers look to score a bargain at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Friday was the first day of Alabama’s 15th Annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday Weekend.
The Shoppes of Eastchase was filled with families and students who were looking to take advantage of the weekend’s deals before the start of the school year.
“I found some good deals at Versona and I’m going to walk into New York & Company and see what else we can see,” said shopper Christina Jackson.
School supplies, books, Essential clothing items, laptops, tablets and computers are among some of the items tax-free this weekend.
“Trying to get me like a MacBook or something ‘cause we do a lot of work online due to the coronavirus,” said one shopper.
The list of some of the items not being taxed includes:
- School supplies valued at $50 or less per item books that cost $30 or less per book
- Clothing priced at $100 or less per article (This does not include clothing accessories or sports or recreational wear)
- Tablets, laptops, computers and printers are also not being taxed $750 or less per item
“There’s a bunch of sales in American Eagle and then there was some sales in Mountain High and Dillards,” said Eastchase shopper Tanner May.
“We’ll definitely head into Bath & Body Works. Maybe Books-a-Million too - I’m a big book guy, so we might go in there,” said Ryan Renfrow.
Suzanna Wasserman, director of Marketing at the Shoppes at Eastchase, said since stores opened back up they have seen an increase in customers.
“I feel like a lot of people are getting a little bit more comfortable with wearing masks, being in public. Luckily our retailers have gone above and beyond to make sure that their stores are sanitized, to make sure they are doing everything they possibly can to make people feel comfortable coming out,” she said.
“It’s been very different. We’re still kind of adjusting, and we’re trying to be respectful to everybody else and wanna keep these on as much as we can,” said Renfrow.
Masks are required inside stores, and must be worn outside if you are within six feet of people from a different household, but there’s some good information for those who might’ve forgotten to bring a mask.
“A lot of our retailers are offering complimentary masks, you can definitely walk in a couple of stores like Loft, American Eagle, Mountain High Outfitters, they all have masks for you,” said Wasserman.
Shops are also limiting the amount of customers inside to a 50 percent capacity. Retailers have also set up sanitization stations inside to help minimize the spread of germs.
The Shoppes at East Chase has not extended their store hours this weekend. In fact, hours are shorter due to the pandemic.
The tax free weekend ends Sunday at midnight.
