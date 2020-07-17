46 test positive for COVID-19 at Selma nursing home

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma nursing home that attributed early and aggressive prevention for zero cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic’s first three months is now fighting 46 cases of the disease among residents and staff.
Selma Health and Rehab, previously named Warren Manor, learned of its first positive case of COVID-19 on June 19. It then learned of a second case, which prompted universal testing of the facility.
“We took the aggressive step of testing every resident in the facility, as well as retesting all residents who tested negative,” the facility said. More than 120 residents and all employees have since been tested.
The Alabama Nursing Home Association, which represents more than 90 percent of the state’s 231 nursing homes, said the facility had reported six resident cases and zero employee cases as of July 5.
On Friday, the facility confirmed 38 residents and eight employees had tested positive, though it added “the vast majority” were asymptomatic.
“Throughout this time, we notified the Dallas County Health Department, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the facility said. “We have informed all our residents and their families as well as our staff members.”
While no COVID-19 deaths have been reported at the Selma facility, concern about the elderly remains high. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, as of Wednesday there had been 527 deaths among long term care residents. That accounts for nearly half of all the state’s coronavirus fatalities.
ANHA said it’s aware of 198 nursing homes, or 86 percent, with at least one reported case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.