Troy University says masks required while on campus

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following the recently issued statewide mandatory mask order, Troy University wants to remind students masks will also be required on campus.
Troy University previously released safety guidelines, TROY Strong, and say it remains unchanged. The following are guidelines from that plan:
- Masks should be worn anywhere on campus that social distancing (six feet of distance between people) cannot be achieved. This includes classrooms, labs, communal office spaces or gatherings. Bottom line: If you will be closer than six feet from other people, cover your face.
- Additionally, masks should also be worn in any outdoor spaces where 10 or more people are gathered, per the state’s new order.
- Face coverings are not required inside your dorm room or suite, alone in an enclosed office or study room, or in one’s personal vehicle.
- The University will provide one free TROY-branded mask to each student and faculty/staff member this fall.
“Wearing a face covering is a simple step that we can all take to slow the spread of coronavirus and keep our fellow Trojans safe. By working together, we can enjoy a successful semester on campus with the kinds of events and activities that make TROY such a special place,” the university said in a Facebook post.
The university says any updates to the safety plan will be sent by email and announced on its social media pages.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.