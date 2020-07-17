Longtime ‘Voice of the Trojans’ Ralph Black dies, Troy University confirms

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The former longtime voice of Troy Trojans athletics has died, the university confirmed in a statement Friday afternoon.
Ralph Black, a university legend, spent 26 years as the voice of the Trojans.
Black, 79, was a Montgomery native, and called Troy football, basketball, and baseball games from 1976 until his retirement in 2002.
His signature phrase, “Holy Mackerel,” was instantly recognizable to many Troy fans of the 1980s. It came out of his mouth as time expired on the 1984 NCAA Division II National Championship Game, which Troy won thanks to a last second 50-yard field goal.
Reaction poured in from notable Troy University officials:
Troy athletes battled on the gridiron or court while Black provided the play-by-play of their efforts during more than 1,000 games.
Black was also instrumental in building the Troy State Sports Network into one of the largest of its kind in Alabama, broadcasting on 18 stations at one point in his career.
Black was inducted into the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.