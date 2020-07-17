Longtime ‘Voice of the Trojans’ Ralph Black dies, Troy University confirms

“Ralph Black – to me – was, is, and will always be, “The Voice of The Trojans” and I know Troy fans of all ages join me in sorrow at the news of his passing. Yet, Ralph also touched the life of the shut-in who listened for her birthday when Ralph would announce it on his morning show, or the young athlete who swelled with pride when he or she took the field and saw that Ralph himself was there to broadcast their game. That so many of you relished his stories, or appreciated his help in publicizing your group’s fundraiser, or listened to his music during your Sunday services speaks more fully of the type of Christian man Ralph Black was. It’s due to that Christian spirit that Ralph is now joyous in the presence of his Lord.

Troy Director of Broadcasting Barry McKnight