Go on a Black Belt food adventure with 9 different trails

“We could not be more excited about this new collaborative effort with regional partners to highlight the amazing creations of foodstuffs and refreshments found within the Black Belt,” said ALBBAA Director Pam Swanner. “The people in the region sure know how to produce delectable goodies, and we know that you’ll feel right at home as you responsibly venture along these trails exploring all this region has to offer. We invite you to come hungry on your back road tours across the Black Belt!”