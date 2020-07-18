Go on a Black Belt food adventure with 9 different trails

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time to fill up your gas tank for an Alabama adventure that’s sure to put a smile on your face and top off your stomach with some good eating.
The non-profit Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is launching nine themed trails that are sure to get your transmission and taste buds in gear.
It’s called the “Feed Your Adventure—Flavors of the Black Belt Trail” and it rolls across the state’s 23-county Black Belt region. Organizers promise the trails will lead you to some cold drinks, good eats, and back road treats that are all locally made.
The full Flavors of the Black Belt brochure and individual trail maps is at https://alabamablackbeltadventures.org/flavors/.
“We could not be more excited about this new collaborative effort with regional partners to highlight the amazing creations of foodstuffs and refreshments found within the Black Belt,” said ALBBAA Director Pam Swanner. “The people in the region sure know how to produce delectable goodies, and we know that you’ll feel right at home as you responsibly venture along these trails exploring all this region has to offer. We invite you to come hungry on your back road tours across the Black Belt!”
Those looking for more than just good food can also enjoy the passport competition along the trails. It includes a grand prize weekend getaway at Lakepoint State Park. (Details on the contests here in the Flavors brochure.)
“Alabama has had great success spotlighting the culinary items featured in the ’100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die'”, said state tourism director Lee Sentell. “Just like the local creations featured in Flavors, many of the ingredients that make up those recipes are grown and crafted in this region which takes great pride in the rich family history of recipes and agriculture skills passed down for generations.”
The Black Belt includes the counties of Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.
